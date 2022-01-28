Sri Lankan shares end lower, post first weekly fall in eight

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday as losses in financial stocks weighed and posted their first weekly fall in eight.
The CSE All-Share index ended down 0.18% at 12,863.14, posting its fourth straight session of losses. For the week, the index lost 3.8%.
The index, which gained 80.5% in 2021, is up 5.2% this year on strong domestic buying amid the worst financial crisis in decades that could potentially result in Sri Lanka's first-ever default.
On Friday, financial services providers Senkadagala Finance Plc and LOLC Development Finance Plc were the top drags to the index, falling 8.7% and 3.9%, respectively.
Sri Lankan shares end at over three-week low as industrials weigh
Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 172 million rupees ($855,721.39), exchange data.
The equity market's turnover was 6.39 billion rupees.
Trading volume rose to 239.5 million shares from 232.8 million shares in the previous session.
The island nation has reported a total of 607,104 coronavirus cases and 15,369 deaths as of Thursday, data from the country's health bureau showed.
About 63.72% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Comments