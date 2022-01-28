ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,623 Increased By 5.5 (0.12%)
BR30 17,917 Increased By 191.5 (1.08%)
KSE100 45,078 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.01%)
KSE30 17,793 Decreased By -35.1 (-0.2%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
Sri Lankan shares end lower, post first weekly fall in eight

Reuters 28 Jan, 2022

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday as losses in financial stocks weighed and posted their first weekly fall in eight.

The CSE All-Share index ended down 0.18% at 12,863.14, posting its fourth straight session of losses. For the week, the index lost 3.8%.

The index, which gained 80.5% in 2021, is up 5.2% this year on strong domestic buying amid the worst financial crisis in decades that could potentially result in Sri Lanka's first-ever default.

On Friday, financial services providers Senkadagala Finance Plc and LOLC Development Finance Plc were the top drags to the index, falling 8.7% and 3.9%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares end at over three-week low as industrials weigh

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 172 million rupees ($855,721.39), exchange data.

The equity market's turnover was 6.39 billion rupees.

Trading volume rose to 239.5 million shares from 232.8 million shares in the previous session.

The island nation has reported a total of 607,104 coronavirus cases and 15,369 deaths as of Thursday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

About 63.72% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

