ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 10.1 (0.22%)
BR30 17,787 Increased By 60.9 (0.34%)
KSE100 45,137 Increased By 54.4 (0.12%)
KSE30 17,812 Decreased By -16 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
Nikkei posts worst week in 2 months, despite Apple-inspired rebound

Reuters 28 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei rebounded on Friday from a 14-week closing low, buoyed by strong earnings from Apple Inc, but still registered its biggest weekly drop in two months.

The Nikkei held gains from the morning, fluctuating very little following the midday break, to end the day 2.09% higher at 26,717.34.

It was its first session of gain in four, with nearly 10 stocks rising for every one that fell.

"There's a feeling that the sell-off has gone too far, so it's natural for there to be some buying back of shares," said Koji Toda, a fund manager at Resona Asset Management.

Tokyo stocks close lower on Ukraine concerns

"If gains slow close to 27,000, it could be a sign of more turbulence ahead."

For the week, the Nikkei declined 2.93%, its fourth straight weekly drop, as Japanese stocks joined a global sell-off amid worries about an accelerated pace of US monetary policy tightening.

The broader Topix rallied 1.87%, but was still 2.61% lower for the week.

Apple, the world's largest company by market value, posted record sales over the holiday quarter, beating analyst estimates. Nasdaq futures rose 1.2% in Asia trade, after the index shed 1.2% overnight.

Sony Group jumped 3.95%, rebounding from its weakest level since early October.

Toyota Motor gained 3.42%, climbing from its lowest closing level this year.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing was the biggest support by index points, rising 3.42% from its weakest level in nearly two weeks.

Fuji Electric surged 10.43% to become the Nikkei's biggest percentage gainer, after posting strong earnings late on Thursday.

SoftBank Group rose 2.20%, recovering after hitting a fresh 20-month low earlier in the day.

Chip stocks were mixed.

Advantest soared 4.09% after forecasting a big increase in operating profit. Renesas gained 1.98%.

Tokyo Electron, however, slipped 1.32% to a fresh three-month low, making it the Nikkei's biggest drag by index points.

Fujitsu was the biggest percentage decliner on the benchmark index, tumbling 9.95% after posting disappointing results.

Japanese stocks suffered their biggest foreign outflows in seven weeks last week, with cross-border investors selling 582.91 billion yen ($5.05 billion) worth of equities in the period ended Jan. 21, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

Japan's Nikkei

