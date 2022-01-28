ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 10.3 (0.22%)
BR30 17,802 Increased By 75.6 (0.43%)
KSE100 45,117 Increased By 33.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 17,807 Decreased By -20.8 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
India shares gain on energy, banking boost

Reuters 28 Jan, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Friday, lifted by energy and banking stocks amid strong earnings momentum, while a slight rebound in global markets also aided investor sentiment.

Asian stocks recovered some of their steep losses from the previous session after US markets limited further declines from hawkish Fed comments, supported by a firm economy and strong earnings at Apple Inc.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.7% at 17,219, as of 0354 GMT.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.5% to 57,583.06.

Indian shares end lower

The Nifty bank Index and public sector bank index rose 0.7% each after a cluster of strong earnings from Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and RBL Bank propped up risk appetite.

The Nifty energy index rose 1.44% while the IT index gained 1.7%. Shares of Bharti Airtel climbed 2.5% after it said Alphabet Inc's Google would invest up to $1 billion in the telecom operator.

Indian shares

