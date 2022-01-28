ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,627 Increased By 10.1 (0.22%)
BR30 17,787 Increased By 60.9 (0.34%)
KSE100 45,137 Increased By 54.4 (0.12%)
KSE30 17,812 Decreased By -16 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold set for biggest weekly fall in 10 on Fed's hawkish stance

Reuters Updated 28 Jan, 2022

Gold was flat on Friday and set for its sharpest weekly decline since November, as markets digested the US Federal Reserve's policy tightening policy plan that led to a surge in dollar and Treasury yields.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,797.71 per ounce by 0532 GMT. US gold futures was up 0.2% at $1,798.80.

The metal fell about 2% for the week, its worst fall since Nov. 26.

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong surge in 2021

"Now the expectation is of five rate hikes. In a sense, market expectations of monetary policy have turned increasingly hawkish, which is negative for gold because we've seen a lot of strength in the two-year yields and we've also seen that boosting the dollar index," said Harshal Barot, a senior research consultant for South Asia at Metals Focus.

Traders in the Fed funds futures market moved to price in nearly five rate hikes this year in the wake of Powell's remarks on Wednesday, starting with the March meeting. Futures have factored in about 30 basis points of tightening.

The US two-year yield, which reflects interest rate expectations, surged to 1.208% on Thursday, a nearly two-year peak.

Higher yields and interest rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

The dollar index soared to highs last seen in July 2020 against other major currencies, after the Fed said on Wednesday it could deliver faster and larger interest rate hikes in the months ahead.

Gold prices will drift lower in 2022 and 2023, as central banks raise interest rates, a Reuters poll showed.

Spot gold may retest a support at $1,792 per ounce, a break below which could cause a fall to $1,777, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver was up 0.2% to $22.79 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.6% to $1,028.36 and palladium fell 0.8% to $2,356.20.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold set for biggest weekly fall in 10 on Fed's hawkish stance

Pakistan reports highest single-day Covid cases since start of pandemic

Rising global commodity prices cause quite a stir

PM’s upcoming China visit: Chinese investors want high-level parleys

Economy prone to more lockdowns, demand shocks, warns Moody’s

PM pays tribute to 10 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Balochistan attack

Foreign-aided projects: EAD invites FY23 budget estimates

Finance identifies major risks to economy

Advance tax on wide range of cellular services increased

Turkmenistan team due for talks on TAPI, TAP projects

FBR assures retailers: Issue of input tax adjustment to be resolved soon

Read more stories