Gold flat; set for biggest weekly dip in 10 after hawkish Fed

US economic growth accelerated in the fourth quarter to post its best performance in nearly four decades in 2021, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday.

Traders in the fed funds futures market moved to price in nearly five rate hikes this year in the wake of Powell's remarks on Wednesday, starting with the March meeting. Futures have factored in about 30 basis points of tightening.

Interest rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

Gold prices will drift lower in 2022 and 2023, as central banks raise interest rates, lifting bond yields and making non-yielding bullion less attractive, a Reuters poll showed.

Swiss gold exports rose last year to their highest since 2018, as demand for bullion in China and India, the biggest consumer markets, recovered from a collapse early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Swiss customs data showed.