ANL 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.83%)
AVN 107.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.09%)
FFL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
GGGL 13.36 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.57%)
GGL 20.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.68%)
GTECH 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.2%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.32%)
KOSM 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.95%)
MLCF 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PACE 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PIBTL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.88%)
TELE 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
TPL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
TPLP 27.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.01%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.28%)
TRG 84.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.17%)
UNITY 29.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (5.08%)
WAVES 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.78%)
YOUW 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.72%)
BR100 4,631 Increased By 14.2 (0.31%)
BR30 17,814 Increased By 88.5 (0.5%)
KSE100 45,145 Increased By 62.3 (0.14%)
KSE30 17,818 Decreased By -10.5 (-0.06%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,192
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,402,070
8,18324hr
Sindh
535,965
Punjab
471,925
Balochistan
34,187
Islamabad
123,648
KPK
189,300
Gold flat; set for biggest weekly dip in 10 after hawkish Fed

Reuters 28 Jan, 2022

Gold was flat on Friday and set for its sharpest weekly decline since November, as markets digested the US Federal Reserve's policy tightening plans that propelled the dollar index to a multi-month peak.

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was unchanged at $1,796.41 per ounce by 0109 GMT. US gold futures was up 0.2% at $1,796.00.

  • The metal fell about 2% for the week, it's worst fall since Nov. 26.

  • The dollar index soared to highs last seen in July 2020 against other major currencies, after the Fed said on Wednesday it could deliver faster and larger interest rate hikes in the months ahead.

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong surge in 2021

  • US economic growth accelerated in the fourth quarter to post its best performance in nearly four decades in 2021, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday.

    • Traders in the fed funds futures market moved to price in nearly five rate hikes this year in the wake of Powell's remarks on Wednesday, starting with the March meeting. Futures have factored in about 30 basis points of tightening.

    • Interest rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

    • Gold prices will drift lower in 2022 and 2023, as central banks raise interest rates, lifting bond yields and making non-yielding bullion less attractive, a Reuters poll showed.

    • Swiss gold exports rose last year to their highest since 2018, as demand for bullion in China and India, the biggest consumer markets, recovered from a collapse early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Swiss customs data showed.

    • Spot silver shed 0.2% to $22.69 an ounce. Platinum was up 0.1% to $1,023.49 and palladium remained unchanged at $2,375.18.

Gold bullion Gold Spot

