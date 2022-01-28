ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 7 (0.15%)
BR30 17,726 Increased By 105.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,083 Increased By 128 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 89.8 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI foreign funding case: ‘Make all records public’, demands Marriyum

Press Release 28 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded to make all records of PTI Foreign Funding Case public and show the proceedings of the case live after the “damning revelation” of PM Imran Khan turning charity money for Shaukat Khanum into political fund.

In a statement, Marriyum said this was another undeniable proof of Imran’s “fraud and forgery”.

She termed the news of listing of Shaukat Khanum’s donors as PTI donors in the report of the scrutiny committee, a dreadful disclosure. She said 35 percent of donors did not give funds to PTI were fraudulently included in the list of party funding names in context of foreign funding.

“Imran is guilty of money-laundering and using the hospital charity money for political purposes. He committed a crime by converting the donation given for ShaukatKhanum into political funds. The donors of Shaukat Khanum object to the use of their charity money for PTI’s political purposes. The ECP should hear the foreign funding case on a daily basis and the proceedings should be telecast live after this disclosure,” she stressed.

The former information minister pointed out that despite the rejection of PTI’s requests by the Election Commission, eight volumes in foreign funding case were being kept hidden because of this conversion of charity money into the PTI’s political fund.

She questioned as to why were the details of Imran Sahib’s “corruption, money laundering and illicit foreign capital” being kept a secret. She demanded that all documents, including those unearthed by the State Bank of Pakistan, should be made public as per orders of Election Commission. The huge sums of money Imran took through private accounts of his employees had also been kept secret, she pointed out.

Also, she said the details of Imran’s accounts in foreign banks including UK, USA, Australia, Finland were yet to be exposed. She demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan should hear foreign funding case on a daily basis, so that the requirement of law must be met and justice be delivered without further delay.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI PM Imran Khan PMLN Marriyum Aurangzeb PTI foreign funding case

Comments

Comments are closed.

PTI foreign funding case: ‘Make all records public’, demands Marriyum

Criminal justice system: Amendments to bring about revolution: PM

PM’s upcoming China visit: Chinese investors want high-level parleys

Forex reserves fall sharply in three weeks

Economy prone to more lockdowns, demand shocks, warns Moody’s

Foreign-aided projects: EAD invites FY23 budget estimates

Finance identifies major risks to economy

Advance tax on wide range of cellular services increased

Tata regains Air India control

Strategy for talks with Chinese leadership firmed up: Qureshi

Turkmenistan team due for talks on TAPI, TAP projects

Read more stories