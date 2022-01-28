PTI foreign funding case: ‘Make all records public’, demands Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded to make all records of PTI Foreign Funding Case public and show the proceedings of the case live after the “damning revelation” of PM Imran Khan turning charity money for Shaukat Khanum into political fund.

In a statement, Marriyum said this was another undeniable proof of Imran’s “fraud and forgery”.

She termed the news of listing of Shaukat Khanum’s donors as PTI donors in the report of the scrutiny committee, a dreadful disclosure. She said 35 percent of donors did not give funds to PTI were fraudulently included in the list of party funding names in context of foreign funding.

“Imran is guilty of money-laundering and using the hospital charity money for political purposes. He committed a crime by converting the donation given for ShaukatKhanum into political funds. The donors of Shaukat Khanum object to the use of their charity money for PTI’s political purposes. The ECP should hear the foreign funding case on a daily basis and the proceedings should be telecast live after this disclosure,” she stressed.

The former information minister pointed out that despite the rejection of PTI’s requests by the Election Commission, eight volumes in foreign funding case were being kept hidden because of this conversion of charity money into the PTI’s political fund.

She questioned as to why were the details of Imran Sahib’s “corruption, money laundering and illicit foreign capital” being kept a secret. She demanded that all documents, including those unearthed by the State Bank of Pakistan, should be made public as per orders of Election Commission. The huge sums of money Imran took through private accounts of his employees had also been kept secret, she pointed out.

Also, she said the details of Imran’s accounts in foreign banks including UK, USA, Australia, Finland were yet to be exposed. She demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan should hear foreign funding case on a daily basis, so that the requirement of law must be met and justice be delivered without further delay.

