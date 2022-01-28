MQM-P worker died of heart attack, not police violence: minister

KARACHI: Funeral prayer of Muhammad Aslam, joint organizer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s UC-5 North Karachi, who according to MQM-P ‘succumbed to his wounds’ after being ‘’tortured by the police’’ at a protest sit-in outside Sindh CM House the other day, was offered here on Thursday.

A large number of people including family members, relatives of the victim, MQM-P workers and leaders, and head of Organization Restoration Committee Farooq Sattar attended the funeral prayer held at Shahra-e-Pakistan, near Aisha Manzil.

Police resorted batons and fired tear gas to disperse protesters who had staged a sit-in outside the CM House on Wednesday evening, demanding the provincial government repeal the contentious local government act 2021. A number of protesters sustained injuries, and were arrested by the police.

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said MQM-P worker Aslam died not due to police torture, but of heart attack. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said no MQM worker was tortured in police station. The statements of MQM-P leaders are tantamount to fanning ethnic hatred in the province, he added.

Talking to media, Farooq Sattar said that mothers and sisters were tortured by Sindh police. He demanded that cases be lodged against those who tortured the party workers. He also condemned the ‘brutal torture’ on MPA Sadaqat Abbasi.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a committee under Secretary Home to inquire into the incident. The decision came after a meeting with IG Police Mushtaq Maher and Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon and talking to MQM leader Aminul Haq on telephone.

The IGP and Commissioner briefed the chief minister on the incident in detail. Shah directed the Home Secretary to constitute a committee under him to inquire into the incident and fixed the responsibility so that necessary action could be taken, according to a statement issued from the CM House.

