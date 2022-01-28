ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 7 (0.15%)
BR30 17,726 Increased By 105.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,083 Increased By 128 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 89.8 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MQM-P worker died of heart attack, not police violence: minister

Recorder Report 28 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Funeral prayer of Muhammad Aslam, joint organizer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s UC-5 North Karachi, who according to MQM-P ‘succumbed to his wounds’ after being ‘’tortured by the police’’ at a protest sit-in outside Sindh CM House the other day, was offered here on Thursday.

A large number of people including family members, relatives of the victim, MQM-P workers and leaders, and head of Organization Restoration Committee Farooq Sattar attended the funeral prayer held at Shahra-e-Pakistan, near Aisha Manzil.

Police resorted batons and fired tear gas to disperse protesters who had staged a sit-in outside the CM House on Wednesday evening, demanding the provincial government repeal the contentious local government act 2021. A number of protesters sustained injuries, and were arrested by the police.

Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani said MQM-P worker Aslam died not due to police torture, but of heart attack. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said no MQM worker was tortured in police station. The statements of MQM-P leaders are tantamount to fanning ethnic hatred in the province, he added.

Talking to media, Farooq Sattar said that mothers and sisters were tortured by Sindh police. He demanded that cases be lodged against those who tortured the party workers. He also condemned the ‘brutal torture’ on MPA Sadaqat Abbasi.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a committee under Secretary Home to inquire into the incident. The decision came after a meeting with IG Police Mushtaq Maher and Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon and talking to MQM leader Aminul Haq on telephone.

The IGP and Commissioner briefed the chief minister on the incident in detail. Shah directed the Home Secretary to constitute a committee under him to inquire into the incident and fixed the responsibility so that necessary action could be taken, according to a statement issued from the CM House.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Saeed Ghani police violence MQMP Funeral prayer of Muhammad Aslam Sindh CM House

Comments

Comments are closed.

MQM-P worker died of heart attack, not police violence: minister

Criminal justice system: Amendments to bring about revolution: PM

PM’s upcoming China visit: Chinese investors want high-level parleys

Forex reserves fall sharply in three weeks

Economy prone to more lockdowns, demand shocks, warns Moody’s

Foreign-aided projects: EAD invites FY23 budget estimates

Finance identifies major risks to economy

Advance tax on wide range of cellular services increased

Tata regains Air India control

Strategy for talks with Chinese leadership firmed up: Qureshi

Turkmenistan team due for talks on TAPI, TAP projects

Read more stories