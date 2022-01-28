ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
SAI concerned over surge in crimes

Recorder Report 28 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: President of SITE Association of Industry (SAI), Abdul Rasheed has expressed grave concern over increasing number of crimes in SITE Karachi, which is the oldest & largest industrial zone of Pakistan.

He has requested the Karachi Police Chief to take effective measures to provide security, of lives & properties, to the industrialists and workers of SITE area and for the purpose police patrolling should be increased to apprehend criminals.

Abdul Rasheed said that the incidents of cash and vehicles snatching are becoming matter of routine in SITE area Karachi, particularly snatching of valuables, snatching of salary of workers and motorcycles & other vehicles. Due to such situation, the industrialists and workers are feeling themselves insecure. He added that criminals now commit robberies in factories in the broad day light and escape easily.

Despite raising of voice by the Association, about such crimes, the SITE area is still not free from street crimes. He said that it will not be possible to continue industrial production uninterrupted in the absence of improved law & order situation. Such elements are the reason behind no visit of SITE area by foreign buyers.

As such, effective strategy should be adopted to make SITE area crime-free and apart from increasing police patrolling, a vigilant eye should be kept on anti-social elements to ensure security of lives & properties of industrialists and workers so that they could run factories without fear which will ultimately have positive impact on country’s economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

