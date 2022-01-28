Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
28 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (January 27, 2022).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
258,761,064 177,168,348 10,898,607,199 7,726,391,949
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,016,269,304 (1,075,514,109) (59,244,804)
Local Individuals 9,080,593,653 (9,231,177,893) (150,584,239)
Local Corporates 7,811,040,965 (7,601,211,920) 209,829,043
===============================================================================
