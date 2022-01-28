ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 27, 2022). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report 28 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 27, 2022).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 45,083.04
High:                      45,179.89
Low:                       44,955.05
Net Change:                   127.99
Volume (000):                 89,840
Value (000):               4,946,271
Makt Cap (000)         1,867,540,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,495.55
NET CH.                    (-) 54.47
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,735.86
NET CH.                    (+) 14.57
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,123.62
NET CH.                    (+) 21.42
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,125.76
NET CH.                    (+) 61.69
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,886.47
NET CH.                    (+) 11.63
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,791.83
NET CH.                    (+) 63.93
------------------------------------
As on:               27-January-2022
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

