Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
28 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 27, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,083.04
High: 45,179.89
Low: 44,955.05
Net Change: 127.99
Volume (000): 89,840
Value (000): 4,946,271
Makt Cap (000) 1,867,540,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,495.55
NET CH. (-) 54.47
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,735.86
NET CH. (+) 14.57
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,123.62
NET CH. (+) 21.42
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,125.76
NET CH. (+) 61.69
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,886.47
NET CH. (+) 11.63
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,791.83
NET CH. (+) 63.93
------------------------------------
As on: 27-January-2022
====================================
