KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (January 27, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,083.04 High: 45,179.89 Low: 44,955.05 Net Change: 127.99 Volume (000): 89,840 Value (000): 4,946,271 Makt Cap (000) 1,867,540,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,495.55 NET CH. (-) 54.47 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,735.86 NET CH. (+) 14.57 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,123.62 NET CH. (+) 21.42 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,125.76 NET CH. (+) 61.69 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,886.47 NET CH. (+) 11.63 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,791.83 NET CH. (+) 63.93 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-January-2022 ====================================

