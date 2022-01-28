ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
Dividend/Bonus Announcements

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 28 Jan, 2022

KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Interloop Limited             31.12.2021     20% (i)     4,717.605     5.25            -          08.02.2022 To
                              Half Year                                                              10.02.2022
ICI Pakistan Limited          31.12.2021     200% (i)    3,569.221     38.65           -          09.02.2022 To
(Unconsolidated)              Half Year                                                              11.02.2022
Mehran Sugar Mills            31.12.2021     7.5% (i)    81.489        1.67            -          17.02.2022 To
Limited                       1st Quarter                                                            23.02.2022
===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

