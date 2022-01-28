Markets
28 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Interloop Limited 31.12.2021 20% (i) 4,717.605 5.25 - 08.02.2022 To
Half Year 10.02.2022
ICI Pakistan Limited 31.12.2021 200% (i) 3,569.221 38.65 - 09.02.2022 To
(Unconsolidated) Half Year 11.02.2022
Mehran Sugar Mills 31.12.2021 7.5% (i) 81.489 1.67 - 17.02.2022 To
Limited 1st Quarter 23.02.2022
===============================================================================================================
