LIBOR interbank offered rates
28 Jan, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (January 27, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07814 0.07814 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.10914 0.10914 0.12350 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.27757 0.25514 0.27757 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.46400 0.44714 0.46400 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.80871 0.80357 0.80871 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
