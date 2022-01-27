ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,617 Increased By 7 (0.15%)
BR30 17,726 Increased By 105.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 45,083 Increased By 128 (0.28%)
KSE30 17,828 Increased By 89.8 (0.51%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Japan beat toothless China to take step closer to World Cup

AFP 27 Jan, 2022

SAITAMA: Clinical Japan took a step closer to the World Cup in Qatar with a 2-0 win over China on Thursday for their fourth straight qualifying victory.

Yuya Osako buried a first-half penalty to put the four-time Asian champions in control in Saitama, north of Tokyo, before Junya Ito doubled their lead after the break.

The win meant Japan stayed second in Group B behind leaders Saudi Arabia, who they host at the same stadium next Tuesday in a crucial clash.

With Australia just a point behind Japan, three teams are battling it out for two automatic spots in Qatar as the qualifying campaign approaches its conclusion.

"Looking ahead to the Saudi game, tonight's match has helped strengthen our understanding as a team and that's a big plus for us," said Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu.

"But the Saudi game will have a different intensity and tension from tonight, and we have to be ready to play at a high level."

Australia stayed in the hunt for an automatic berth with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Vietnam.

Jamie McLaren opened the scoring in the 30th minute in Melbourne before Tom Rogic notched a second in first-half injury time.

Craig Goodwin and Riley McGree added two more after the break to wrap up the win for the home side, whose manager Graham Arnold was absent after testing positive for Covid-19.

Japan were missing half their regular defence against China, with captain Maya Yoshida and Arsenal full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu both missing through injury.

But the home side took a 13th-minute lead after China defender Wang Shenchao slid in to block Ito's cross but hit the ball with his arm.

Osako made no mistake from the spot and the hosts pressed home their advantage in the 61st minute when Ito rose to head home substitute Yuta Nakayama's cross.

"We had a mix of overseas and domestic-based players so they were all at different levels of fitness," said Moriyasu.

"But despite that they combined well and communicated well and did a good job."

China, who were playing their first game under new manager Li Xiaopeng, saw their slim hopes of reaching the World Cup all but ended.

"The players gave their all but the first goal came at a bad time for us and it threw us out of our rhythm," said Li.

"It had a really big impact."

China Japan World Cup

Comments

1000 characters

Japan beat toothless China to take step closer to World Cup

'Defining moment': PM launches 'Criminal Law and Justice Reforms'

NSP formulated after consultation with stakeholders, Moeed Yusuf tells NA body

SBP's foreign exchange reserves fall a massive $846mn, drop to $16.2bn

Dubai regulator fines Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi $136 million

Oil at seven-year high as Ukraine crisis overshadows Fed

Rupee's three-day losing streak ends, currency stable against US dollar

Tata back in charge: Struggling Air India sold after 69 years in govt hands

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Covid a day after leaving PSL bio-secure bubble

Baqir hopes IMF will revive loan plan

Pakistan reports over 7,000 cases as fifth wave continues

Read more stories