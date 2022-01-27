Pakistan 'not completely optimistic' about Taliban govt, Moeed Yusuf tells NA body

National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf said on Thursday that Pakistan was "not completely optimistic" about the Taliban government in Afghanistan, adding that Afghan soil was still being used by organised terrorist networks against Pakistan.

Yusuf made the remarks while briefing the National Assembly's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs on the internal and external security situation.

PM Imran launches Pakistan’s first National Security Policy

During the briefing, Yusuf said that the arrival of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan should not be considered a "complete solution to all problems."

The NSA said that the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had unilaterally broken the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan.

"Those who declare war on the country will be dealt with an iron fist," he said.

NSA explains NSP’s approach to Jammu and Kashmir

Yusuf also informed lawmakers about the recently approved National Security Policy (NSP). He said that the former adviser to the prime minister on foreign affairs, Sartaj Aziz, had started work on the policy in 2014.

The NSA said that it took seven years to prepare the policy, adding that it will not be implemented until the parliament has approved it.

“Promoting education, food security, hybrid warfare, and eradicating organised crime are part of the policy," he informed lawmakers.

"The policy has been drafted for the next five years. Some measures are long-term and some are short-term," he added.