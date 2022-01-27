ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,615 Increased By 4.7 (0.1%)
BR30 17,746 Increased By 125.9 (0.71%)
KSE100 45,070 Increased By 115 (0.26%)
KSE30 17,807 Increased By 68.2 (0.38%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

EU launches WTO case against China over Lithuania row

AFP 27 Jan, 2022

BRUSSELS: The European Union angered China on Thursday by launching a case against Beijing at the World Trade Organization (WTO) for targeting Lithuania over its stance on Taiwan.

The move by Brussels was a further deterioration in ties between China and the bloc, with a long-negotiated investment deal already on the rocks after both sides exchanged tit-for-tat sanctions.

The latest spat is over Lithuania, one of the smallest countries in the European Union, which made waves in July when it allowed Taiwan to open a diplomatic outpost in Vilnius.

The move outraged Beijing, which does not recognise Taiwan as a state and considers the self-ruled democratic island a rebellious territory of the mainland.

"Launching a WTO case is not a step we take lightly," said EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis in a statement.

WTO lets China impose tariffs on US in Obama-era case

"However, after repeated failed attempts to resolve the issue bilaterally, we see no other way forward than to request WTO dispute settlement consultations with China," he added.

By going to the WTO, the EU lent support to accusations by Lithuanian business leaders and officials that the row has resulted in China blocking imports from Lithuania and other economic restrictions.

WTO arbitration is a slow-moving process, however, and any result could take years to come.

'So-called' coercion

Beijing responded bitterly to the move, calling the "so-called" Chinese coercion against Lithuania "groundless and inconsistent".

"The issue between China and Lithuania is a political one, not an economic one," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

The EU said that it had built up a trove of evidence of Chinese restrictions.

These included "a refusal to clear Lithuanian goods through customs, rejection of import applications from Lithuania, and pressuring EU companies operating out of other EU member states to remove Lithuanian inputs from their supply chains".

Despite the evidence, Dombrovskis said that the bloc would continue to pursue diplomatic solutions to the feud, and has raised the problem with his Chinese counterparts in recent weeks.

While China was a "vital partner" and "we value this relationship", "our relationship requires mutual respect", Dombrovskis told reporters.

The European Commission handles trade policy for the EU's 27 member states and takes the lead on conflicts at the WTO in Geneva.

In November, China downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania and stopped issuing visas there in protest at Vilnius's decision to allow Taiwan to open the representative office under its own name.

The United States has signalled its support for the European Union and Lithuania in the fight.

Reports said that Lithuania, at the prodding of Washington, was considering renaming its mission to Taiwan to something less provocative for Beijing.

Under the stewardship of former German chancellor Angela Merkel, the EU has long pursued friendlier ties with China. But this has proven harder to defend as Chinese President Xi Jinping's leadership turns more centralised and hardline.

The relationship with Beijing grew even more complicated a year ago when an EU-China investment deal wanted by Germany was put on indefinite standby after both sides exchanged tit-for-tat sanctions over the treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China.

Spurred on by the latest controversy, the EU is discussing draft regulation that would equip Brussels with new powers to swiftly retaliate against efforts by foreign governments to undermine the European economy and businesses.

China European Union WTO

Comments

1000 characters

EU launches WTO case against China over Lithuania row

Pakistan reports over 7,000 cases as fifth wave continues

'Defining moment': PM launches 'Criminal Law and Justice Reforms'

FBR chief tells Customs Day gathering: Govt heavily relying on tax machinery

PM’s upcoming China visit comes under intense focus

Baqir hopes IMF will revive loan plan

Oil falls as US Fed's pending interest rate hike spooks investors

Moderna begins trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster

Nissan alliance to invest $25bn in electric vehicles over 5 years

Two urea fertilizer plants on SNGPL system: MoI&P needs Rs5bn subsidy for RLNG supply

Govt to consider giving secretaries ‘market salaries’

Read more stories