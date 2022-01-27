ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 17,605 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.09%)
KSE100 45,039 Increased By 83.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,783 Increased By 44.9 (0.25%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Weaker rouble heads back towards 80 vs dollar, focus on Ukraine tensions

Reuters 27 Jan, 2022

MOSCOW: The rouble weakened on Thursday, edging back towards the near 15-month low versus the dollar hit in the previous session as escalating tensions over Ukraine continued to send jitters through volatile Russian markets.

The rouble plunged to its lowest since early November 2020 on Wednesday before paring some losses as the United States said it had set out a diplomatic path to address sweeping Russian demands in eastern Europe.

By 0700 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 79.54.

Russian rouble makes slight recovery after sell-off on Ukraine tensions

It had dived to 80.4125 in the previous session. Versus the euro, the rouble had gained 0.2% to trade at 89.24.

The dollar was higher globally, resurgent after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday surprised investors by leaving the door open to larger and faster than expected interest rate hikes.

Volatility has plagued Russian markets in recent weeks amid Western fears Russia is poised to invade neighbouring Ukraine, something Moscow has repeatedly denied.

The West has threatened sanctions with profound economic effects if Russia does make an incursion.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was discussing banning Russia from the SWIFT global payment system with the United States, one of the harshest measures being considered.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.6% at $89.41 a barrel, not far from a more than seven-year high.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.6% to 1,303.3 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 1.9% lower at 3,293.1 points.

Rouble

Comments

1000 characters

