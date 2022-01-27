Australia shares set for a weak start, NZ flat

Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday as investors exit riskier assets after the US Federal Reserve indicated it would likely hike interest rates in March, with concerns of surging local COVID-19 cases potentially weighing further.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 67.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. Markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell marginally in early trade on Thursday.