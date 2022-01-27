Spot gold may break support at $1,812

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a support at $1,812 per ounce, and fall to $1,801, as suggested by a rising channel and ratio analysis.

The deep fall on Wednesday confirmed the completion of a corrective wave cycle from $1,753.30. The rising channel suggests a further fall to $1,801, around which the uptrend may resume.

A retracement analysis on the rise from $1,753.30 to $1,853.67 reveals a target zone of $1,792-$1,803, which engulfs $1,801 level.

A break above $1,821 may lead to a gain to $1,831.

Spot gold targets $1,860-$1,872 range

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the uptrend from $1,684.37 marks a similar target of $1,803, as gold has broken a support at $1,831.

The uptrend is deemed intact within a bigger rising channel. It is riding on a wave C, which may travel far above $1,877.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.