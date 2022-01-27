Electrolux books $85mn tariffs case related charge in Q4

STOCKHOLM: Electrolux will charge $85 million to earnings in the fourth quarter after an appeals panel upheld a US Department of Commerce decision regarding tariffs on washing machines imported into the US from Mexico in 2016 and 2017.

Europe's biggest appliances maker said late on Wednesday the expense would affect the operating profit of business area North America, reducing its income for the period by $63 million.

US lawmakers mull computer chips, China competition bill

The Swedish group is scheduled to publish its full-year earnings report on Friday.