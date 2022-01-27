Hong Kong stocks open with losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares fell more than one percent in the opening minutes of trade Thursday, tracking losses across Asia and Wall Street after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell all but confirmed the bank will lift interest rates in March.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.39 percent, or 337.89 points, to 23,952.01.

Hong Kong shares end marginally higher

The Shanghai Composite Index was barely moved, inching up 0.43 points to 3,456.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.09 percent, or 2.06 points, to 2,327.11.