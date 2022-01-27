ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
Pakistan reports over 7,000 Covid-19 cases

  • Records 25 deaths during last 24 hours
BR Web Desk 27 Jan, 2022

Pakistan reported over 7,000 coronavirus cases at a positivity ratio of 11.91% during the last 24 hours as it rushed to curb the spread of the fifth wave.

The coronavirus positivity rate continued to be recorded above 10% for the eighth day in a row. During the last 24 hours, 63,272 tests were conducted across the country out of which 7,539 came out positive.

So far, Pakistan has confirmed 1,393,887 Covid-19 cases. Meanwhile, the country's active coronavirus case count crossed the 90,000 mark and stands at 91,854. While there are 1,240 critical cases.

Pakistan reports 5,196 Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Meanwhile, 25 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 29,162. The total number of recoveries reached 1,272,871 after 1,784 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre has said that 605,450 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered across the country during the last 24 hours.

So far, 174,022,456 doses have been administered in Pakistan.

CAA tightens Covid-19 curbs at airports

Moreover, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has imposed additional restrictions at the country’s airports to combat the fifth wave of the Covid-19.

The additional curbs have been placed to save the airlines’ crew members and airport staff from contracting Omicron variant of the deadly coronavirus.

The CAA made it mandatory to wear facemasks for the passengers coming to airports and the visitors with them.

The CAA issued the new circular to all the airports in the country including Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, Jinnah International Karachi Airport and Islamabad International Airport.

