ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
AVN 107.48 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.95%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.63%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.44%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.3%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.97%)
MLCF 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.04%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PRL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.7%)
PTC 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.11%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
SNGP 34.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.01%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.64%)
TPL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.81%)
TPLP 27.90 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.69%)
TREET 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.56%)
TRG 84.00 Increased By ▲ 6.80 (8.81%)
UNITY 27.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
WAVES 15.67 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,612 Increased By 1.7 (0.04%)
BR30 17,528 Decreased By -92.7 (-0.53%)
KSE100 45,085 Increased By 129.9 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,796 Increased By 58 (0.33%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,162
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,393,887
7,53924hr
Sindh
533,496
Punjab
469,540
Balochistan
34,131
Islamabad
122,098
KPK
187,983
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Wage Board: Sindh govt given two months to examine recommendations

Terence J Sigamony Updated 27 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan granted two months time to the Sindh provincial government to review the Wage Board’s recommendation regarding the minimum wage of Rs19,000 per month.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on Wednesday, heard various petitions against the Sindh High Court (SHC)’s judgement on the minimum rates of wages Rs25,000 per month for unskilled adult and juvenile workers.

The Sindh government on July 19, 2021 issued a notification, which was challenged by some petitioners before the SHC that delivered the judgment on October 15, 2021. The petitioners had contended that the provincial government notification did not comply with the Sindh Minimum Wages Act, 2015.

The bench set aside the SHC’s verdict and allowed the petitioners to continue to pay Rs19,000 as minimum wage to their employees.

During the proceeding, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, a member of the bench, questioned who determines the minimum wage of the workers. Advocate Abid S Zubairi, representing the petitioners, submitted that under Section 3 of the Sindh Minimum Wage Act, 2015, a Minimum Wage Board is established.

It prescribes the minimum rates of wages of workers. He stated that the Board proposes the minimum wage to be fixed and submits its recommendation to the government under Section 6 of the Act.

Minimum wage: SC issues notices to AGP, AG Sindh

The counsel further submitted that the government may then issue a notification in the official gazette under Section 6 (1)(a) of the Act if it agrees with the recommendation of the Board, but if it does not agree then refer the matter back to the Board for reconsideration under Section 6(1)(b) of the Act.

In the last hearing, he had submitted that the Board had recommended a minimum wage of Rs19,000 per month, increasing it from the previous minimum wage of Rs17,500 per month.

However, the provincial cabinet enhanced the minimum wage to Rs25,000, per month, without issuing a gazette notification as envisaged by Section 6 of the Act.

He pleaded that that gazette notification was issued on November 12, 2021, pursuant to the SHC’s judgment, the high court did not direct the government in this regard.

He contended that under Section 6(2) of the Act, the government can refer the matter back to the Board with its comments, but it does not have power to itself determine the minimum wage. The bench separated the petitions of trans-provincial organisations, saying they would examine the petitions of trans-provincial organisations, which are governed by federal legislation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh govt Supreme Court SHC Wage Board

Comments

1000 characters

Wage Board: Sindh govt given two months to examine recommendations

PM’s upcoming China visit comes under intense focus

Fed flags rate hike ‘soon,’ plans for ‘significantly reducing’ balance sheet

Baqir hopes IMF will revive loan plan

Oil breaks $90 for first time since 2014

Two urea fertilizer plants on SNGPL system: MoI&P needs Rs5bn subsidy for RLNG supply

Govt to consider giving secretaries ‘market salaries’

One dead as police baton-charge MQM protesters

IMF board meeting put off till Feb 2

Jazz says has invested over $10bn since inception

Read more stories