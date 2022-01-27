ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.73%)
Jazz says has invested over $10bn since inception

Tahir Amin Updated 27 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Jazz has invested more than $ 10 billion since its inception, including $ 560 million in the last two years as ensuring optimum customer experience is its top priority.

This was stated by Jazz spokesperson while talking to Business Recorder.

He further said that Jazz is Pakistan’s number one 4G operator and the largest internet and broadband service provider with over 72.5 million subscribers including 34.7 million 4G users and an unparalleled spectrum holding. Having been recognized as the fastest mobile network four times in a row by global leader in internet testing Ookla, Jazz serves its valued customers with a technically superior network and reliable services.

Jazz has invested more than $ 10 billion since its inception, including $ 560 million in the last two years alone, towards its commitment to connecting fellow citizens with high-speed mobile broadband taking the population coverage of its 4G network to 65 percent.

VEON Group chief opens Jazz Digital Park

Regarding the recent Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) decision, the spokesperson said that Jazz believes that there is a clear divergence in the technical process employed in measuring quality of services by the PTA and the agreed mechanisms, which has led to this decision. Jazz is further reviewing the decision and will address it in due course as our top priority remains ensuring an optimum customer experience, he added. Regarding the recent PTA decision, Jazz believes that there is a clear divergence in the technical process employed in measuring quality of services by the PTA and the agreed mechanisms, which has led to such disputed findings.

Jazz is further reviewing the decision and will address it in due course as our top priority remains ensuring an optimum customer experience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

