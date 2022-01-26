ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
ASC 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
ASL 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
AVN 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-3.38%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.08%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.12%)
GGGL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
GGL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-4.36%)
GTECH 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.51%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.23%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.49%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 33.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
TELE 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.89%)
TPL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-9.02%)
TPLP 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-6.56%)
TREET 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.15%)
TRG 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-6.82%)
UNITY 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.29%)
WAVES 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.62%)
YOUW 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.53%)
BR100 4,610 Increased By 11.6 (0.25%)
BR30 17,620 Increased By 286.2 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,955 Increased By 67.3 (0.15%)
KSE30 17,738 Increased By 42 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares extend recovery as investors focus on Fed update

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

European shares extended gains on Wednesday and were on track for their best session since early December, as investors braced for any hints of faster monetary policy tightening from the US Federal Reserve in the face of surging inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.8%, extending gains to a second session after losing about 4% on Monday, with all sectors in positive territory. Travel was on course for its best day since November 2020 and led gains along with miners.

The Fed will update its interest rate plan at 1900 GMT after a two-day meeting, with markets priced for a first rate hike in March, and three more quarter-point increases by year-end.

The STOXX 600 has seen sharp swings in recent sessions due to geopolitical tension surrounding a potential military conflict in Ukraine, and expectations of a hawkish Fed stance.

"We're seeing a bounce because (European shares) moved so quickly in one direction, so it's not surprising we're finding some stability at these levels. Also, valuations in Europe have fallen sharply, which is offering support," said Nick Nelson, head of European equity strategy at UBS.

European equities rebound as Fed meets

"We expect the Fed to be clear about raising rates in March, and once we get past that, markets might be more reassured," Nelson said, adding that investors would soon start to focus on fourth-quarter earnings in Europe, which are also set to be positive for markets.

Italian fashion group Tod's jumped 11.4% after saying sales rose by almost 40% last year, the first increase after five years of consecutive declines, beating market expectations.

Hygiene products group Essity dropped 4.3%, after posting a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly profit and saying it planned to raise prices further in the face of record high costs.

Italy's biggest debt recovery firm doValue gained 6% after saying it would aim to keep the amount of loans it manages stable at 160 billion euros ($180.5 billion) to the end of 2024.

BioNTech SE gained 3.6% after the company and Pfizer said that they had started a clinical trial to test a new version of their vaccine specifically designed to target the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

European shares

Comments

1000 characters

European shares extend recovery as investors focus on Fed update

It was Pakistan's request to move IMF board meeting: Shaukat Tarin

Another date: IMF board to now meet on February 2 for Pakistan's sixth review

Pakistan reports 5,196 Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Dr Yasmin Rashid tests positive for coronavirus

UAE discussing defence upgrade after Houthi attacks: envoy to UN

Booked before passage of Finance (Suppl) Bill: Cabinet urged not to allow applicability of FED on cars

Australian cricketers nervous about Pakistan tour: report

Huge quantity of wheat delivered to Afghanistan

Auctions for Market Treasury Bills: CCP starts probe into suspected cartelisation

Resolution of Gwadar land dispute in sight

Read more stories