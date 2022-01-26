ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
Dr Yasmin Rashid tests positive for coronavirus

  • The minister is in good health and self-isolating
BR Web Desk Updated 26 Jan, 2022

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has tested positive for coronavirus, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

As per reports, the minister is in good health and self-isolating. This is the second time that Dr Rashid has tested Covid-19 positive.

Dr Yasmin tests positive for Covid-19

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had also tested positive for coronavirus for the second time.

Pakistan has been witnessing the fifth Covid-19 wave, fuelled by the new Omicron variant. The country reported 5,196 cases at a positivity ratio of 10.17% during the last 24 hours.

So far, Pakistan has confirmed 1,386,348 Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, 15 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 29,137.

Currently, there are 86,124 active cases and 1,293 critical cases.

Pakistan Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid

