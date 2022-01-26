ANL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
ASL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.52%)
AVN 104.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-3.37%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
FFL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.2%)
FNEL 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
GGGL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.97%)
GGL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.87%)
GTECH 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.91%)
KOSM 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.93%)
MLCF 33.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.4%)
PACE 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.56%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
TELE 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.49%)
TPL 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-6.32%)
TPLP 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-4.8%)
TREET 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.9%)
TRG 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-6.22%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
WAVES 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.32%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.17%)
YOUW 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.02%)
BR100 4,583 Decreased By -15.5 (-0.34%)
BR30 17,268 Decreased By -66 (-0.38%)
KSE100 44,822 Decreased By -65.3 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,654 Decreased By -42.2 (-0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may end bounce around $86.13-$86.38 zone and fall

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

SINGAPORE: US oil may end its bounce around a resistance zone of $86.13 to $86.38 per barrel and resume its drop towards the Jan. 24 low of $81.90.

It is not very clear if the drop is against the uptrend from $66.04 or a bigger trend from $62.43.

Apparently, the fall has been controlled by two sets of retracements on these trends.

The retracement analysis marks a target range of $78.18 to $79.56.

A break above $86.38 could signal the continuation of the uptrend towards $93, driven by wave (5).

Palm oil may drop to 4,865 ringgit

On the daily chart, the current fall could be of the same degree with the one from the Dec. 9, 2021 high of $73.34.

A rising channel suggests a target around $78.97.

The uptrend is expected to resume and complete its final part when oil ends its drop around $78.97.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may end bounce around $86.13-$86.38 zone and fall

Another date: IMF board to now meet on February 2 for Pakistan's sixth review

Govt says CPI drop is due to systemic political corruption

Pakistan reports 5,196 Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Resolution of Gwadar land dispute in sight

Booked before passage of Finance (Suppl) Bill: Cabinet urged not to allow applicability of FED on cars

Australian cricketers nervous about Pakistan tour: report

Huge quantity of wheat delivered to Afghanistan

Auctions for Market Treasury Bills: CCP starts probe into suspected cartelisation

Salaried, low income groups: Govt facilitating construction of housing units: PM

IMF urges El Salvador to remove bitcoin as legal tender

Read more stories