US oil may end bounce around $86.13-$86.38 zone and fall

SINGAPORE: US oil may end its bounce around a resistance zone of $86.13 to $86.38 per barrel and resume its drop towards the Jan. 24 low of $81.90.

It is not very clear if the drop is against the uptrend from $66.04 or a bigger trend from $62.43.

Apparently, the fall has been controlled by two sets of retracements on these trends.

The retracement analysis marks a target range of $78.18 to $79.56.

A break above $86.38 could signal the continuation of the uptrend towards $93, driven by wave (5).

Palm oil may drop to 4,865 ringgit

On the daily chart, the current fall could be of the same degree with the one from the Dec. 9, 2021 high of $73.34.

A rising channel suggests a target around $78.97.

The uptrend is expected to resume and complete its final part when oil ends its drop around $78.97.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.