ANL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.15%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.15%)
ASL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.22%)
AVN 105.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-2.6%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.28%)
FFL 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
FNEL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
GGGL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
GGL 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.94%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.91%)
KOSM 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.2%)
MLCF 33.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
PACE 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
PIBTL 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
PTC 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
SNGP 34.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
TELE 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.48%)
TPL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.93%)
TPLP 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.7%)
TREET 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.14%)
TRG 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-5.43%)
UNITY 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.9%)
WAVES 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
YOUW 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.47%)
BR100 4,595 Decreased By -4 (-0.09%)
BR30 17,340 Increased By 5.4 (0.03%)
KSE100 44,890 Increased By 2.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 17,668 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.16%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

New Zealand shares flat ahead of Fed rate meeting, Australia closed

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

New Zealand shares traded flat on Wednesday, hovering near their 10-month lows as investors looked to the US Federal Reserve for signs of a quicker-than-expected rate hike, with trading subdued owing to closure of Australian equity markets.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 11.74 points to 12,139.95 at 2228 GMT, lingering near its lowest level since March 9 it touched on Monday. About 3.1 million shares changed hands in early trade, compared with the 30-day average of 21.5 million.

Markets in Australia were closed for a public holiday.

Investors now await US Federal Reserve's decision, expected later in the day, which would likely flesh out timing on expected rate hikes and dwindling of its massive balance sheet.

New Zealand has imposed restrictions starting this week limiting gathering after a cluster of nine cases of the Omicron variant showed community transmission, prompting a move to a red setting under its COVID-19 protection framework.

Asian shares, US futures slide as traders fret about Ukraine, rate rises

On Wednesday, electricity generator Meridian Energy and Ryman Healthcare jumped 1.4% each, with Meridian snapping a three-day losing streak.

Air New Zealand advanced as much as 1.8% to mark its best intraday jump since Jan. 5, while infrastructure investor Infratil Ltd gained as much as 0.8% in its second straight day of gains.

Among losers, infant formula maker a2 Milk Co fell as much as 3.3% after advancing 6% in the previous session after a media report flagged it could be a possible buyout target for Canadian dairy firm Saputo Inc.

Auckland International Airport and SmartPay Holdings were also among the top weights on the benchmark, declining 2% and 2.5%, respectively.

New Zealand shares

Comments

1000 characters

New Zealand shares flat ahead of Fed rate meeting, Australia closed

Govt says CPI drop is due to systemic political corruption

Resolution of Gwadar land dispute in sight

Booked before passage of Finance (Suppl) Bill: Cabinet urged not to allow applicability of FED on cars

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens to $20.64bn, Senate told

IMF slashes global growth outlook

Salaried, low income groups: Govt facilitating construction of housing units: PM

Huge quantity of wheat delivered to Afghanistan

Auctions for Market Treasury Bills: CCP starts probe into suspected cartelisation

Biden curses Fox News reporter after he asks about inflation

US Navy pilot ejects, 7 hurt in F-35 South China Sea

Read more stories