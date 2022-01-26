ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,137
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,386,348
5,19624hr
Sindh
531,008
Punjab
467,698
Balochistan
34,032
Islamabad
120,813
KPK
186,537
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

CPI slowdown: don’t look too closely!

BR Research 26 Jan, 2022

At least that’s what the central bank would have you do! Monday’s monetary policy statement claimed that “the momentum in inflation has slowed, with month-on-month inflation flat in December [2021]”. Buoyed by this slowdown, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) found confidence to hit brakes on the fledgling tightening cycle that began few months earlier. But is inflationary pressure truly easing?

As commentators have already pointed out, it is curious that the MPC would draw such conclusion based on CPI figure of just one month. The cult of SBP’s faithful would have us believe that the bank has access to more data points than the analysts, and thus is justified to make this call. While the conviction of these true devotees is laudable, the doubting Thomases can’t help but put the claim to test.

Turns out, the month-on-month slowdown in Dec-21 CPI is almost fully explained away by fall in perishable sub-index, with all other major components such as housing, utilities, clothing & footwear, transport, education, restaurants & hotels, etc recording a month-on-month rise. And that’s not out of ordinary; the seasonal decline in CPI during December is a well-established phenomenon, attributable to arrival of fresh winter crop of vegetables and fruits.

The perishable food items sub index in the CPI basket consists of fresh fruits, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, other fresh vegetables, and ice cream, which together carry a weight of 4.99 percent in the N-CPI (4.46 in Urban, and 5.79 in Rural CPI, respectively). Historic trend (since at least 2011) indicates that the perishable sub-index declines month-on-month (MoM) every December, pulling down General CPI with it.

But onions and tomatoes alone don’t explain why MoM December CPI usually ends in red. December is also when the sugarcane crushing cycle goes into full swing. Similarly, poultry prices also witness seasonal decline around calendar year end, as consumption shifts away to other proteins temporarily. Together, these food commodities carry sufficient weight in national CPI – nearly 8 percent - to make December go easy on the consumers.

Unfortunately, history suggests that CPI’s December teaser is more fleeting than the romance of a summer love. Through no fault of SBP, lack of cold chain and storages for perishables means that vegetable/fruits prices swing back up, often more quickly than they come down; while sugar prices rarely taper off beyond April (unless of course there is a significant surplus ala 2017-18).

Be that as it may, MPC using decline in food prices as sign of inflation easing off more broadly is troublesome. It is hard enough to fathom that the esteemed forum is unaware of the seasonal cyclicality in food prices, let alone explain its complete disregard for Wholesale Price Index, which is rising at its fastest since at least July 2020, and is broadly considered a barometer for CPI on forward looking basis.

Since March 2021, YoY WPI has clocked in double-digit territory every month, at an ever-growing run rate. In fact, WPI for both Nov and Dec 2021 averaged above 26 percent, which makes things look worse than they did at the cusp of 2018-19 contractionary cycles. Naysayers may write off WPI movement to low base effect, but the month-on-month trajectory also offers little hope, averaging at 2.6 percent during Q2.

Going forward, any easing in month-on-month WPI and CPI can only come from what MPC fondly refers to as ‘administered prices’, that is, prices of fuel, gas, electricity and other utilities, where monetary policy transmission has little effect. The much-anticipated resumption of IMF program means administered prices may traverse further north, which raises further questions on the sustainability of ‘inflation slowdown’. A slowdown in international oil prices could be another ray of hope, but can monetary policy settings be truly pinned down to hopes and dreams?

From global commodity spiral and administered prices, to bumper wheat crop - a lot can go both right, and also very wrong, between now and June 2022. But even if lady luck fully takes Pakistan’s side and everything from Brent to wheat falls into place, will the success be attributable to the now forgone goal of ‘measured and gradual’ monetary adjustment of 2021?

food prices State Bank of Pakistan Monetary Policy Committee commodities CPI index

Comments

1000 characters

CPI slowdown: don’t look too closely!

Govt says CPI drop is due to systemic political corruption

Resolution of Gwadar land dispute in sight

Booked before passage of Finance (Suppl) Bill: Cabinet urged not to allow applicability of FED on cars

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens to $20.64bn, Senate told

IMF slashes global growth outlook

Salaried, low income groups: Govt facilitating construction of housing units: PM

Huge quantity of wheat delivered to Afghanistan

Auctions for Market Treasury Bills: CCP starts probe into suspected cartelisation

Biden curses Fox News reporter after he asks about inflation

US Navy pilot ejects, 7 hurt in F-35 South China Sea

Read more stories