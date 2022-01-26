PPP terms TI’s report ‘a charge-sheet against PTI govt’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) claimed that the report of Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (CPI) is a charge-sheet against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman in her tweet on Tuesday said the report was a charge-sheet against the incumbent government, as it had “exposed” the prime minister’s narrative.

She said, “The government which vowed to end corruption has fallen further below 16 countries. On the other hand, the adviser on accountability’s resignation proves that corruption has increased.”

Sherry Rehman, in a tweet, said that decline of Pakistan’s ranking by 16 positions in the report exposes the government’s narrative. The rulers who promised to end corruption in the country have in fact increased the ill-practice in country.

She said the government’s accountability drive was only to target political opponents; however, the report has exposing the corruption of the PTI.

PPP Central Information Secretary Shazia Marri said that statements of Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi regarding uprooting corruption from the country had proven to be big lies and based on deception while Pakistan’s position had worsened in the latest corruption perception index and it’s rank has fallen 16 places and reached 140 out of 180 countries due to bad policies of the most corrupt government of PTI.

She said in a statement that the PTI’s government had dissolved the KPK’s Accountability Commission firstly and then corruption had been increased in the country. This she said, while reacting on the report of Transparency International.

While slamming the PTI-led government, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan did nothing for the people of the country but he had only harmed and destroyed the country’s economy by doing massive corruption during his four years of rule.

“Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit and Billion Tree projects were the mega corruption cases of PTI-led government.” She said the “incompetent” PTI’s government had only been looting billions of rupees from the nation by delaying the decision of purchase of LNG, while more taxes had been imposed on the people.

The PPP Information Secretary said Imran Khan and his advisors were responsible for the increase in corruption in the country. She further said Imran Khan took record foreign loans and he was an “incompetent and incapable” prime minister.

Meanwhile, Zulfiqar Ali, the spokesperson to the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a statement has said that after the report of Transparency International on the rise of corruption in Pakistan, there is no justification for Imran Khan to remain in the government.

“Imran Khan came to power with the slogan of ending corruption but now with the increase in corruption he should go home,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Zulfiqar Ali said “just yesterday Imran Khan’s advisor on accountability had resigned and now today the entire government should resign.” He said Pakistan’s 16-point rise in corruption rankings was a slap in the face of PTI’s so-called anti-corruption rhetoric. He said the credit for rising from 124 to 140 position in the list of corruption, in just one year, went to Imran Khan and his corrupt cabinet. He demanded that Imran Khan and his capitalist friends put an end to corruption in the country and stop looting national wealth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022