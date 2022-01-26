ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
LG polls: ECP asks DC, DPO to ensure implementation of code of conduct

Recorder Report 26 Jan, 2022

PESHAWAR: District Election Commissioner (DEC), Kurram has asked Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Police Officer (DPO) of the district for ensuring the implementation of code of conduct for the local government elections.

In a dispatch sent by DEC, Abdul Rauf Khan, the district officers that Mr. Pervaiz Khattak, Federal Minister of Defence and Noor ul Haq Qadri, Federal Minister of Religious Affairs, intend to visit District Kurram on 26-01-2022 in connection with some kind of political activities.

They have been told that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already issued Schedule for Local Government Elections (2nd Phase) in KP vide Notification No. F. 16(1)/2021-LGE-KP, dated 20-01-2022 (Copy enclosed), wherein the Election Commission of Pakistan has banned the visit of Public Office holders to the Districts for which Election Schedule has been issued.

The District Election Commissioner has particularly reproduced Para (IV) of the said notification is reproduced, which states after the issuance of Election Schedule the President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Governor, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of any assembly, chairman and Deputy chairman, of Senate, Federal and Provincial Ministers, Advisors to the Prime Minister or Chief Minister or any other holder of public office shall not visit the area of any local council to announce any development scheme or to canvass or campaign for any candidate or any political party.

In case if someone is resident of the district where elections are being held he may visit the district however shall not take part in any kind of political activity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

