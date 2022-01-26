LG polls: ECP asks DC, DPO to ensure implementation of code of conduct

PESHAWAR: District Election Commissioner (DEC), Kurram has asked Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Police Officer (DPO) of the district for ensuring the implementation of code of conduct for the local government elections.

In a dispatch sent by DEC, Abdul Rauf Khan, the district officers that Mr. Pervaiz Khattak, Federal Minister of Defence and Noor ul Haq Qadri, Federal Minister of Religious Affairs, intend to visit District Kurram on 26-01-2022 in connection with some kind of political activities.

They have been told that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has already issued Schedule for Local Government Elections (2nd Phase) in KP vide Notification No. F. 16(1)/2021-LGE-KP, dated 20-01-2022 (Copy enclosed), wherein the Election Commission of Pakistan has banned the visit of Public Office holders to the Districts for which Election Schedule has been issued.

The District Election Commissioner has particularly reproduced Para (IV) of the said notification is reproduced, which states after the issuance of Election Schedule the President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Governor, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of any assembly, chairman and Deputy chairman, of Senate, Federal and Provincial Ministers, Advisors to the Prime Minister or Chief Minister or any other holder of public office shall not visit the area of any local council to announce any development scheme or to canvass or campaign for any candidate or any political party.

In case if someone is resident of the district where elections are being held he may visit the district however shall not take part in any kind of political activity.

