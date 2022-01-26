Clarification

ISLAMABAD: Apropos a news item published in Business Recorder on January 25, 2022 under the title “Understanding with IMF: Govt set to further increase electricity base tariff”, where it was highlighted that “the federal government is all set to increase electricity base tariff for domestic consumers using 201-400 units per month by Rs 3.11 per unit”, Power Division has clarified that while removing the incremental block tariff, the high marginal tariff slabs have been proposed to be adjusted downward with no impact on the consumer bill.

Further, 20 paisa/unit on national average basis is proposed to reduce the subsidy of non-protected domestic consumers.

Our reporter adds: the report was based on Power Division’s second phase of power subsidy rationalization plan. The official of CPPA-G, Naveed, confirmed that the differential impact on consumers using 201-400 units will be Rs 3.11 per unit.

IMF Extended Fund Facility programme documents indicate that subsidy rationalization plan has been shared with it.

