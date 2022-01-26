ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Appointment of NTDC chairman: CD secretary directed to decide issue within 60 days

Recorder Report 26 Jan, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has directed the secretary cabinet division to decide matter of the alleged illegal appointment of chairman of the National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC) within sixty days.

The court disposed of a petition challenging the appointment of Naveed Ismail as the NTDC chairman.

The court directed the office to send a copy of the court order and the petition along with its annexures to the secretary cabinet division, who shall treat it as a representation on behalf of the petitioner and decide the same in accordance with law, rules and policy.

Earlier the petitioner’s counsel after submitted his arguments asked the court to convert the petition into a representation and sent to the secretary cabinet division, Islamabad for consideration.

The petition stated that Ismail’s contract was terminated by the then chairman Wapda in 2013 while he was serving as the CEO of Genco Holding Company Limited (GHCL). However, it said, the respondent had been given most key portfolios at that time including the managing director of the NTDC and Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco).

It also alleged that the respondent was also the founder and CEO of Lumen Energia which had the management control of KarGres-1, a combined heat and power plant for Arcelor Mittal Steel, and a 300-MW power business for the Bassel Group, which showed serious conflict of interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

LHC Appointment of NTDC chairman CD secretary

Comments

Comments are closed.

Appointment of NTDC chairman: CD secretary directed to decide issue within 60 days

Govt says CPI drop is due to systemic political corruption

Resolution of Gwadar land dispute in sight

Booked before passage of Finance (Suppl) Bill: Cabinet urged not to allow applicability of FED on cars

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens to $20.64bn, Senate told

IMF slashes global growth outlook

Salaried, low income groups: Govt facilitating construction of housing units: PM

Huge quantity of wheat delivered to Afghanistan

Auctions for Market Treasury Bills: CCP starts probe into suspected cartelisation

Biden curses Fox News reporter after he asks about inflation

US Navy pilot ejects, 7 hurt in F-35 South China Sea

Read more stories