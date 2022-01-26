SHC orders action against illegal portions

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered immediate action against illegal portions in Karachi’s Fatima Jinnah and Jamsheed Colonies.

The orders were passed by the high court while hearing a case related to illegal structures in Fatima Jinnah and Jamsheed Colonies.

At the outset of the hearing, the applicant apprised the court that the construction of portions in the areas was still underway despite the sites being sealed.

The court issued notices to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and the advocate general Sindh.