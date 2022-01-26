ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
China blue-chip stocks end at 15-mth low

Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

SHANGHAI: China shares ended at a 15-month low on Tuesday, dragged lower by weakened sentiment over concerns that the US Federal Reserve would tighten policies and uncertainties in the markets ahead of the incoming Chinese New Year holidays.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2.3% to close at 4,678.45, its lowest since October 2020, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.6% to 3,433.06.

The CSI Smallcap 500 Index and the start-up market ChiNext both declined 3.4%.

Nearly 94% of the stocks listed in China’s A-share markets dropped, according to data from financial information services provider Wind.

Refinitiv data showed outflows of more than 148 million yuan through the Northbound legs of the Stock Connect programme, showing overseas investors were net sellers of A-shares.

Real estate developers lost 3.3% on concerns over debt woes in the squeezed sector.

China shares Yuan US Federal Reserve CSI300 Index

