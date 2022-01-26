ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Wall Street slides over 2pc as tech rout deepens; Fed meeting eyed

NEW YORK: US stock indexes slid on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 on track to confirm a correction as a selloff in...
Reuters 26 Jan, 2022

NEW YORK: US stock indexes slid on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 on track to confirm a correction as a selloff in technology stocks ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting overshadowed upbeat results from blue-chip companies including IBM and 3M.

The benchmark index came close to confirming a correction on Monday before bouncing back late in the session. A correction is confirmed when an index closes 10% or more lower than its record closing level.

U.S equities have had a turbulent start to 2022, with the S&P 500 now down 10.4% from its record closing high on Jan. 3, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq tracked its worst start to the year since 1980.

The Fed will convene its two-day monetary policy meeting later in the day, which will be watched closely for cues on the central bank’s timeline for hiking key interest rates to combat inflation.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in a 25 basis points hike in March, in addition to three more rate increases by the end of the year.

All of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors declined in early trading, with eight of them down more than 2% each.

“It just looks like the market is reacting to new reality of tighter policy from the Fed ... you probably don’t see anybody take any huge bets ahead of that meeting on Wednesday,” said Dan Eye, chief investment officer at Fort Pitt Capital Group.

Geopolitical tensions in Ukraine have added to uncertainty, with the US Department of Defense stating that about 8,500 American troops were put on heightened alert.

At 10:06 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 764.89 points, or 2.23%, at 33,599.61, the S&P 500 was down 115.61 points, or 2.62%, at 4,294.52, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 395.35 points, or 2.85%, at 13,459.78.

The fourth-quarter earnings season has started off on a mixed note, with all eyes now on mega-cap growth company Microsoft’s earnings after market close on Tuesday, followed by Apple and Tesla later this week.

Earnings from S&P 500 companies were expected to grow 24.1% year-over-year, according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv.

“Q4 earnings are certainly good, but they’re more in line with expectations compared to the huge beats that we’ve seen over the last four quarters,” added Eye.

General Electric Co fell 8.4% after the industrial conglomerate posted downbeat quarterly revenue.

IBM rose 0.6% after the IT giant beat quarterly Wall Street estimates for revenue and profit, while 3M slipped 2.5% despite beating market estimates for its fourth-quarter results.

American Express jumped 3.4% on upbeat fourth-quarter profit, while another Dow component, Johnson & Johnson, was flat after missing estimates for fourth-quarter revenue.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 6.86-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 4.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded six new highs and 45 new lows.

US stock Wall Street S&P 500 Dow Jones Industrial Average

