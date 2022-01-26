KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 24, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 44,887.77 High: 45,255.92 Low: 44,847.71 Net Change: 36.14 Volume (000): 97,012 Value (000): 5,670,156 Makt Cap (000) 1,859,451,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,557.62 NET CH. (+) 4.02 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,708.20 NET CH. (+) 133.6 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,080.86 NET CH. (-) 1.68 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,050.42 NET CH. (-) 1.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,881.53 NET CH. (-) 16.47 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,693.70 NET CH. (-) 97.79 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-January-2022 ====================================

