Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 24, 2022). ==================================== BR...
26 Jan, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 24, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 44,887.77
High: 45,255.92
Low: 44,847.71
Net Change: 36.14
Volume (000): 97,012
Value (000): 5,670,156
Makt Cap (000) 1,859,451,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,557.62
NET CH. (+) 4.02
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,708.20
NET CH. (+) 133.6
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,080.86
NET CH. (-) 1.68
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,050.42
NET CH. (-) 1.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,881.53
NET CH. (-) 16.47
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,693.70
NET CH. (-) 97.79
------------------------------------
As on: 25-January-2022
====================================
