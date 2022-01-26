KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Fauji Foods 31.12.2021 Nil (1,252.942) (1.60) 16.03.2022 10.03.2022 Limited YearEnd 11.00.A.M. to AGM 16.03.2022 Al-Noor Sugar 31.12.2021 - 42.544 2.08 - - Mills Limited 1stQuarter Honda AtlasCars 31.12.2021 - 2,313.374 16.20 - - (Pakistan) Limited Nine Month Kot Addu Power 30.06.2022 40% (i) - - - 09.02.2022 Company Limited YearEnd to 11.02.2022 ===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022