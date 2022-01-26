Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Fauji Foods 31.12.2021 Nil (1,252.942) (1.60) 16.03.2022 10.03.2022
Limited YearEnd 11.00.A.M. to
AGM 16.03.2022
Al-Noor Sugar 31.12.2021 - 42.544 2.08 - -
Mills Limited 1stQuarter
Honda AtlasCars 31.12.2021 - 2,313.374 16.20 - -
(Pakistan) Limited Nine Month
Kot Addu Power 30.06.2022 40% (i) - - - 09.02.2022
Company Limited YearEnd to 11.02.2022
===============================================================================================================
