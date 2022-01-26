Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (January 24, 2022)....
26 Jan, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (January 24, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07671 0.07400 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.10843 0.10300 0.12750 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.26714 0.24800 0.26714 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.44857 0.41814 0.44857 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.79357 0.76671 0.80357 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.