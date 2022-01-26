WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
January 25, 2022
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 24-Jan-22 21-Jan-22 20-Jan-22 19-Jan-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.112736 0.112481 0.112428 0.112259
Euro 0.806903 0.809402 0.808474 0.809069
Japanese yen 0.006271 0.006266 0.00624 0.006218
U.K. pound 0.962802 0.966995 0.970198 0.972095
U.S. dollar 0.713821 0.713255 0.713066 0.71315
Algerian dinar 0.005104 0.005103 0.005106 0.005105
Australian dollar 0.512523 0.512973 0.516117 0.512612
Botswana pula 0.062174 0.061982 0.061752 0.061474
Brazilian real 0.130013 0.131125 0.131659 0.12973
Brunei dollar 0.530801 0.529828 0.529413 0.527907
Canadian dollar 0.564018 0.568557 0.571642 0.570885
Chilean peso 0.000893 0.000886 0.000877 0.000869
Colombian peso 0.00018 - 0.000178 0.000177
Czech koruna 0.032904 0.033249 0.033322 0.033283
Danish krone 0.108409 0.108744 0.108631 0.108719
Indian rupee 0.009571 0.009569 0.009589 0.00956
Israeli New Shekel 0.225393 0.227151 0.227526 0.228208
Korean won 0.000598 0.000599 0.000598 0.0006
Kuwaiti dinar 2.36169 - 2.35841 2.35869
Malaysian ringgit 0.170628 0.17037 0.170366 0.170101
Mauritian rupee 0.016374 0.016333 0.016346 0.016352
Mexican peso 0.0346 0.034861 0.034868 0.034856
New Zealand dollar 0.479117 0.480306 0.48353 0.483088
Norwegian krone 0.07939 0.080519 0.08119 0.081422
Omani rial 1.85649 - 1.85453 1.85475
Peruvian sol 0.186716 0.185164 0.184802 -
Philippine peso 0.013881 0.013869 0.013857 0.013896
Polish zloty 0.178237 0.178524 0.179014 0.1786
Qatari riyal 0.196105 - 0.195897 0.19592
Russian ruble 0.009227 0.0093 0.009328 0.009277
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.190352 - 0.190151 0.190173
Singapore dollar 0.530801 0.529828 0.529413 0.527907
South African rand 0.04675 0.047082 0.046851 0.046458
Swedish krona 0.077567 0.077694 0.078302 0.078063
Swiss franc 0.782355 0.781093 0.778924 0.778506
Thai baht 0.021613 0.021606 0.021648 0.021487
Trinidadian dollar 0.105704 0.105602 0.105702 0.105522
U.A.E. dirham 0.194369 - 0.194164 0.194187
Uruguayan peso 0.016027 0.016016 0.015985 0.015976
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
