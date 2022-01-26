WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== January 25, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Jan-22 21-Jan-22 20-Jan-22 19-Jan-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.112736 0.112481 0.112428 0.112259 Euro 0.806903 0.809402 0.808474 0.809069 Japanese yen 0.006271 0.006266 0.00624 0.006218 U.K. pound 0.962802 0.966995 0.970198 0.972095 U.S. dollar 0.713821 0.713255 0.713066 0.71315 Algerian dinar 0.005104 0.005103 0.005106 0.005105 Australian dollar 0.512523 0.512973 0.516117 0.512612 Botswana pula 0.062174 0.061982 0.061752 0.061474 Brazilian real 0.130013 0.131125 0.131659 0.12973 Brunei dollar 0.530801 0.529828 0.529413 0.527907 Canadian dollar 0.564018 0.568557 0.571642 0.570885 Chilean peso 0.000893 0.000886 0.000877 0.000869 Colombian peso 0.00018 - 0.000178 0.000177 Czech koruna 0.032904 0.033249 0.033322 0.033283 Danish krone 0.108409 0.108744 0.108631 0.108719 Indian rupee 0.009571 0.009569 0.009589 0.00956 Israeli New Shekel 0.225393 0.227151 0.227526 0.228208 Korean won 0.000598 0.000599 0.000598 0.0006 Kuwaiti dinar 2.36169 - 2.35841 2.35869 Malaysian ringgit 0.170628 0.17037 0.170366 0.170101 Mauritian rupee 0.016374 0.016333 0.016346 0.016352 Mexican peso 0.0346 0.034861 0.034868 0.034856 New Zealand dollar 0.479117 0.480306 0.48353 0.483088 Norwegian krone 0.07939 0.080519 0.08119 0.081422 Omani rial 1.85649 - 1.85453 1.85475 Peruvian sol 0.186716 0.185164 0.184802 - Philippine peso 0.013881 0.013869 0.013857 0.013896 Polish zloty 0.178237 0.178524 0.179014 0.1786 Qatari riyal 0.196105 - 0.195897 0.19592 Russian ruble 0.009227 0.0093 0.009328 0.009277 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.190352 - 0.190151 0.190173 Singapore dollar 0.530801 0.529828 0.529413 0.527907 South African rand 0.04675 0.047082 0.046851 0.046458 Swedish krona 0.077567 0.077694 0.078302 0.078063 Swiss franc 0.782355 0.781093 0.778924 0.778506 Thai baht 0.021613 0.021606 0.021648 0.021487 Trinidadian dollar 0.105704 0.105602 0.105702 0.105522 U.A.E. dirham 0.194369 - 0.194164 0.194187 Uruguayan peso 0.016027 0.016016 0.015985 0.015976 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022