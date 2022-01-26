ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report 26 Jan, 2022

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
January 25, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        24-Jan-22      21-Jan-22      20-Jan-22      19-Jan-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.112736       0.112481       0.112428       0.112259
Euro                             0.806903       0.809402       0.808474       0.809069
Japanese yen                     0.006271       0.006266        0.00624       0.006218
U.K. pound                       0.962802       0.966995       0.970198       0.972095
U.S. dollar                      0.713821       0.713255       0.713066        0.71315
Algerian dinar                   0.005104       0.005103       0.005106       0.005105
Australian dollar                0.512523       0.512973       0.516117       0.512612
Botswana pula                    0.062174       0.061982       0.061752       0.061474
Brazilian real                   0.130013       0.131125       0.131659        0.12973
Brunei dollar                    0.530801       0.529828       0.529413       0.527907
Canadian dollar                  0.564018       0.568557       0.571642       0.570885
Chilean peso                     0.000893       0.000886       0.000877       0.000869
Colombian peso                    0.00018              -       0.000178       0.000177
Czech koruna                     0.032904       0.033249       0.033322       0.033283
Danish krone                     0.108409       0.108744       0.108631       0.108719
Indian rupee                     0.009571       0.009569       0.009589        0.00956
Israeli New Shekel               0.225393       0.227151       0.227526       0.228208
Korean won                       0.000598       0.000599       0.000598         0.0006
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.36169              -        2.35841        2.35869
Malaysian ringgit                0.170628        0.17037       0.170366       0.170101
Mauritian rupee                  0.016374       0.016333       0.016346       0.016352
Mexican peso                       0.0346       0.034861       0.034868       0.034856
New Zealand dollar               0.479117       0.480306        0.48353       0.483088
Norwegian krone                   0.07939       0.080519        0.08119       0.081422
Omani rial                        1.85649              -        1.85453        1.85475
Peruvian sol                     0.186716       0.185164       0.184802              -
Philippine peso                  0.013881       0.013869       0.013857       0.013896
Polish zloty                     0.178237       0.178524       0.179014         0.1786
Qatari riyal                     0.196105              -       0.195897        0.19592
Russian ruble                    0.009227         0.0093       0.009328       0.009277
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.190352              -       0.190151       0.190173
Singapore dollar                 0.530801       0.529828       0.529413       0.527907
South African rand                0.04675       0.047082       0.046851       0.046458
Swedish krona                    0.077567       0.077694       0.078302       0.078063
Swiss franc                      0.782355       0.781093       0.778924       0.778506
Thai baht                        0.021613       0.021606       0.021648       0.021487
Trinidadian dollar               0.105704       0.105602       0.105702       0.105522
U.A.E. dirham                    0.194369              -       0.194164       0.194187
Uruguayan peso                   0.016027       0.016016       0.015985       0.015976
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Euro IMF Chinese yuan Japanese Yen Special Drawing Rights

Comments

Comments are closed.

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Govt says CPI drop is due to systemic political corruption

Resolution of Gwadar land dispute in sight

Booked before passage of Finance (Suppl) Bill: Cabinet urged not to allow applicability of FED on cars

Jul-Nov trade deficit widens to $20.64bn, Senate told

IMF slashes global growth outlook

Salaried, low income groups: Govt facilitating construction of housing units: PM

Huge quantity of wheat delivered to Afghanistan

Auctions for Market Treasury Bills: CCP starts probe into suspected cartelisation

Biden curses Fox News reporter after he asks about inflation

US Navy pilot ejects, 7 hurt in F-35 South China Sea

Read more stories