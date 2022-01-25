ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By 13.5 (0.29%)
BR30 17,334 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.45%)
KSE100 44,888 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,696 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Lamborghini sees its first fully electric model at end of decade

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

MILAN: Italian supercar brand Lamborghini plans to roll out its first fully electric model at the end of this decade, its Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann said in remarks confirmed on Tuesday by a company spokesperson.

The plan underscores an even more cautious approach by Lamborghini - part of the Volkswagen Group - to electrification, after Winkelmann earlier this year said the brand's first fully electric car model would appear in the second half of the decade.

Lamborghini and other players in the high-performance sports car market, which include Ferrari, Aston Martin Lagonda and McLaren, are wrestling with how to shift their ranges to battery power without losing the high performance that supports their premium pricing.

Lamborghini's first fully electric model will be a four-seater coupé sport utility (SUV), with a nod to the tradition of grand tourers (GT), the spokeswoman said confirming comments made by the Chief Executive to Italian press agency ANSA.

Ford posts 7% fall in 2021 US auto sales

Winkelmann reiterated Lamborghini would make its entire lineup, including the Huracan and Aventador sports cars and the Urus SUV, hybrid in two or three years.

This timetable, however, puts Lamborghini behind rival Ferrari, which has already rolled out three hybrid models and has promised to have a battery-electric car by 2025.

Winkelmann said sales volumes for this year were expected to be in line with those of last year, when the brand shipped 8,405 cars, and that orders were already covering a good part of their planned production.

Lamborghini Stephan Winkelmann

Comments

1000 characters

Lamborghini sees its first fully electric model at end of decade

Govt approves Rs5bn for population census, work to be completed by Dec: Fawad

LHC declares River Ravi Urban Development project illegal

Pakistan reports another 6,357 Covid-19 cases

PIA emerges as non-filer of FED, sales tax returns

Pakistan's rupee continues to falter against US dollar

Taliban detain dozens trying to 'illegally' leave Afghanistan by air

Norway says will put 'tangible demands' on Taliban

Former Malaysia PM Mahathir's condition improving, to remain in hospital

Secure Logistics Group looks to generate Rs1.5bn through IPO

KSE-100 sees all intra-day gains erased, ends below 44,900

Read more stories