ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,606 Increased By 20.4 (0.45%)
BR30 17,350 Decreased By -61.8 (-0.35%)
KSE100 44,899 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,693 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.19%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar edges higher on geopolitical tensions ahead of the Fed

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

The dollar edged higher on Tuesday to within striking distance of its two-week peak, as investors bought safe-haven currencies amid tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine while awaiting the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

The US military put about 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe if needed, in the latest effort to reassure jittery NATO allies in the face of a Russian military build-up near Ukraine.

"Much greater exposure of European economies to the crisis does not make the euro a particularly attractive vehicle to ride out the current storm," ING analysts said.

The euro was down 0.2% at 0848 GMT to $1.1300, trading just off its lowest since Dec. 20 touched on Monday.

The dollar index was 0.1% higher at 96.02, just off its two-week high of 96.135 hit on Monday.

Canadian dollar hits 2-week low

The safe-haven yen gained 0.3% versus the euro and 0.1% against the dollar, remaining within striking distance of its one-month highs.

The Swiss Franc was down 0.1% versus the euro at 1.0366, but not far from its highest since 2015, hit recently at 1.0298.

The Fed could firm up plans to raise rates and shrink its holdings of US Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities that have swollen its balance sheet past $8 trillion at its meeting that ends on Wednesday.

Analyst views about the meeting are mixed, with Deutsche Bank flagging a potentially hawkish surprise over the months ahead, with the possibility the Fed raises rates in March and increases them as many as six or seven times this year.

But ING analysts say that if the Fed's balance sheet reduction does the heavy lifting of policy normalisation, that could scale back forecasts for the number of rate hikes.

According to Commerzbank, "the markets are likely to remain nervous in the run-up to tomorrow's meeting, but we do not expect any new insights."

Money markets are pricing an 85% chance of a 25 basis point Fed hike in March and three more to 1.0% by year-end.

Bitcoin, which has almost halved in value since touching a $69,000 record in November, lost 2% to trade around $36,089. Meanwhile, ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, was down 2.7% at $2,377.

NATO Dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar edges higher on geopolitical tensions ahead of the Fed

Pakistan issues $1bn sukuk

Understanding with IMF: Govt set to further increase electricity base tariff

Pakistan reports another 6,357 Covid-19 cases

Tax Year 2019: FBR to assign taxation cases to third-party auditors

Secure Logistics Group looks to generate Rs1.5bn through IPO

Amendments in rules on the cards: Govt decides to purge parliamentary panels of ‘vested interests’

Australian Open: Nadal survives Shapovalov scare to keep record bid intact

Govt seeks ‘zero shortage’ gas plan for next winter

SBP maintains rate at 9.75pc on fiscal tightening

FCV tobacco crop: MIPs approved by ECC

Read more stories