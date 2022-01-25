ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,606 Increased By 20.4 (0.44%)
BR30 17,364 Decreased By -47.7 (-0.27%)
KSE100 44,931 Increased By 6.7 (0.01%)
KSE30 17,704 Decreased By -23 (-0.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
FTSE 100 rebounds from one-month low as energy, mining stocks gain

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

London's FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday after hitting a one-month low in the previous session, with commodity-linked energy and mining stocks leading the recovery, while Unilever dropped on plans to slash thousands of management positions.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index gained 0.4%, with oil stocks BP and Royal Dutch Shell and miners Anglo American and BHP Group the top boosts.

Concerns of a military conflict in Ukraine, coupled with risks in the Middle East, have raised concerns about possible oil supply disruptions, pushing crude futures higher.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.5%, with travel and leisure stocks leading the gains.

Global sell-off knocks FTSE lower; Unilever, Vodafone top gainers

Pub operator Marston's gained 1.2% even after its like-for-like sales for the 16 weeks ended Jan. 12 came in 3.9% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Unilever dropped 1.2%, making it the top drag on the FTSE 100, after a source familiar with the matter said late on Monday that the Consumer products maker planned to slash thousands of management positions across its operations.

