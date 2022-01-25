ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
ASL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.08%)
AVN 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.74%)
BOP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.76%)
GGGL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.99%)
GGL 20.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.94%)
GTECH 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.85%)
PACE 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
PRL 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.48%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
SNGP 34.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.97%)
TELE 17.74 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.49%)
TPL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.73%)
TPLP 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.33%)
TREET 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.01%)
TRG 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.6%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.79%)
YOUW 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,606 Increased By 20.4 (0.44%)
BR30 17,364 Decreased By -47.7 (-0.27%)
KSE100 44,931 Increased By 6.7 (0.01%)
KSE30 17,704 Decreased By -23 (-0.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hyundai Motor's Q4 profit almost halves, misses estimates

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

SEOUL: South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co reported a nearly 50% drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, falling significantly short of analysts' estimate, hurt by rising raw material costs and a one-off expense associated with employees' bonuses.

Hyundai Motor, which together with affiliate Kia Corp is among the world's top 10 automakers by sales, reported a net profit of 547 billion won ($456.32 million) for October-December, versus 1.1 trillion won a year earlier.

That compared with an average analyst forecast of 1.5 trillion won compiled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Hyundai Motor's 2021 global sales fall short of target amid chip shortage

Analysts warn that soaring prices of raw materials, component shortages and logistical bottlenecks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to further drive up costs in the current quarter.

"It's hard to find a commodity for which prices are not rising and the situation is not expected to change in the foreseeable future," Lee Jae-il, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities, said before the results were announced.

Shares in Hyundai Motor fell 2.6% as of 0525 GMT, versus the benchmark KOSPI's 2.7% fall.

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co

Comments

1000 characters

Hyundai Motor's Q4 profit almost halves, misses estimates

Pakistan issues $1bn sukuk

Understanding with IMF: Govt set to further increase electricity base tariff

Pakistan reports another 6,357 Covid-19 cases

Tax Year 2019: FBR to assign taxation cases to third-party auditors

Secure Logistics Group looks to generate Rs1.5bn through IPO

Amendments in rules on the cards: Govt decides to purge parliamentary panels of ‘vested interests’

Australian Open: Nadal survives Shapovalov scare to keep record bid intact

Govt seeks ‘zero shortage’ gas plan for next winter

SBP maintains rate at 9.75pc on fiscal tightening

FCV tobacco crop: MIPs approved by ECC

Read more stories