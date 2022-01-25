ANL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.32%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.08%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
AVN 108.36 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.03%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.35%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
GGL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.15%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
PRL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.2%)
PTC 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
TELE 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
TPL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.96%)
TPLP 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.53%)
TREET 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.39%)
TRG 82.95 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.72%)
UNITY 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.38%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.26%)
YOUW 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 53.8 (1.17%)
BR30 17,787 Increased By 375.4 (2.16%)
KSE100 45,207 Increased By 282.9 (0.63%)
KSE30 17,830 Increased By 103.1 (0.58%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Indian shares drop for sixth day amid Fed, Ukraine worries

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

BENGALURU: Indian shares tumbled to a one-month low and were headed for their sixth straight session of losses on Tuesday, weighed down by geopolitical tensions, a looming Federal Reserve decision and high oil prices.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 1.75% at 16,849.75 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.79% to 56,463.04.

Tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine and a US Federal Reserve meeting that could signal tighter monetary policy kept investors on edge and sent Asian peers and US futures lower, after a chaotic Wall Street session overnight.

Indian shares drop for fifth day

The Nifty IT index sank 2.5% to its lowest since late November, while the Nifty Energy index slid 2.3%.

Meanwhile, Axis Bank rose as much as 2.2% after the private-sector lender beat estimates for quarterly profit.

Nifty components Maruti Suzuki and Cipla are due to report results on Tuesday.

