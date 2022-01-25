ANL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4%)
ASC 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
AVN 108.29 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.97%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.46%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.35%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
GGL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
GTECH 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
HUMNL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.03%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
PRL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.06%)
PTC 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.52%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
TELE 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.83%)
TPL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.88%)
TPLP 28.72 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.06%)
TREET 39.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
TRG 82.99 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.77%)
UNITY 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.71%)
WAVES 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.26%)
YOUW 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BR100 4,634 Increased By 48.8 (1.07%)
BR30 17,780 Increased By 368.2 (2.11%)
KSE100 45,184 Increased By 260.2 (0.58%)
KSE30 17,826 Increased By 99.8 (0.56%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Japan's Nikkei at 5-month low as US rate-hike bets, Ukraine tensions weigh

Reuters 25 Jan, 2022

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei index touched a five-month low on Tuesday, weighed down by investor caution over the situation in Ukraine and a potential faster-than-expected US rate hike ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting due later in the day.

By 0213 GMT, the Nikkei share average fell 1.9% to 27,061.36, after dropping as much as 2.1% to 27,006.37, its lowest since Aug. 20. The broader Topix lost 2.02% to 1,891.00.

Wall Street bounced back from a steep sell-off to close higher overnight, with bargain hunters pushing the indexes into a positive territory.

Investors are keenly watching every move of the US Fed as the central bank will begin its two-day meeting later on Tuesday, with investors starting to speculate that there is a small possibility that they will announce a surprise rate hike.

Japan's Nikkei regains ground on bargain hunting, Fed caution weighs

In a sign that geopolitical tensions are heating up, NATO announced it was putting forces on standby to prepare for a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Investors became cautious after seeing the steep falls on Wall Street last night, and they became even more sensitive to declines in US futures today," said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"The market will remain like this until the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) is over but after tomorrow, with the earnings season kicking off, investors will start hunt for stocks with good earnings."

Technology stocks dragged the Nikkei lower, with start-up investor SoftBank Group losing 3.53%, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron falling 2.36% and air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries dropping 2.58%.

All the 33 industry sub-indexes on the exchange were trading in the red, with shippers leading the losses with a 4.57% plunge.

Nihon M&A Center Holdings tanked 10% after the broker for mergers and acquisitions for small firms delayed its earnings announcement.

Defense-related stocks advanced amid tension between Russia and NATO, with Ishikawa Seisaku jumping 6.08% and Howa Machinery rising 0.77%.

