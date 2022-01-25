ANL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.32%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.08%)
ASL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.42%)
AVN 108.36 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.03%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
FNEL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.35%)
GGGL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
GGL 20.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.14%)
GTECH 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
KOSM 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
MLCF 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.15%)
PACE 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
PRL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.06%)
PTC 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.28%)
SILK 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.09%)
TELE 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
TPL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.8%)
TPLP 28.84 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.49%)
TREET 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.39%)
TRG 82.95 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.72%)
UNITY 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.38%)
WAVES 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.74%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.26%)
YOUW 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.89%)
BR100 4,639 Increased By 54.2 (1.18%)
BR30 17,788 Increased By 375.9 (2.16%)
KSE100 45,216 Increased By 292.3 (0.65%)
KSE30 17,836 Increased By 109.5 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,122
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,381,152
6,35724hr
Sindh
529,218
Punjab
466,164
Balochistan
33,975
Islamabad
120,128
KPK
185,683
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research MARI (Mari Petroleum Company Limited) 1,698.89 Increased By ▲ 0.53%

MARI in 1HFY22

BR Research 25 Jan, 2022

After a stable start to FY22 in the first quarter, Mari Petroleum Limited (PSX: MARI) continued to sail through the second quarter with better revenues and volumes. The E&P Company’s gross sales that include oil and gas sales were seen climbing by 21 percent year-on-year in 2QFY22. This took the overall gross sales growth for 1HFY22 to 11.6 percent year-on-year. Net topline in 2QFY22 increased by 15 percent year-on-year due to growth in oil and gas production by around 7 percent and 5 percent year-on-year respectively; as well as currency depreciation. 1HFY22 sales were higher by 8 percent year-on-year where overall oil production surpassed 35 percent, while gas production was up by around 2-3 percent year-on-year. And then the topline also benefitted from higher oil prices during the period. However, Mari wellhead gas price was seen slipping. Improvement in Mari’s production volumes have been seen during FY21 that seems to have continued in FY22.

On the expenses side, the rise in royalty expense was offset by a decline in operating expenditure and exploration and prospecting expenditure. The decline in exploration cost came from lower cost of dry and abandoned wells during the 2QFY22 as well as 1HFY22 versus corresponding periods. Both rise in topline and lower exploration expenses benefit the bottomline of an E&P company. And in Mari’s case, this could have been more visible in the earnings growth, which was otherwise bogged down by significant share of loss from associates during 2QFY22 and 1HFY22 versus nil in the corresponding periods. Also higher taxation left the bottomline for Mari flat in 2QFY22 as well as in 1HFY22. Mari announced an interim cash dividend of PKR 62 per share in 2QFY22.

The fate of the E&P sector’s earning largely rests with not only higher international crude oil prices along with currency depreciation but also higher domestic oil and gas production. With reserves depleting and discoveries turning in smaller, the E&P sector is facing a challenge on the production front, which could be addressed with invigorating investor interest and technology transfer in the domestic upstream sector by reviewing and revising policies.

mari oil and gas production Gas price Mari Petroleum Limited E&P sector’s

Comments

1000 characters

MARI in 1HFY22

Understanding with IMF: Govt set to further increase electricity base tariff

Pakistan reports another 6,357 Covid-19 cases

SBP maintains rate at 9.75pc on fiscal tightening

Tax Year 2019: FBR to assign taxation cases to third-party auditors

CDWP approves three projects worth Rs13bn

FCV tobacco crop: MIPs approved by ECC

Govt seeks ‘zero shortage’ gas plan for next winter

AGP seeks Nawaz’s medical reports

Cases against Sharif family: Govt urges CJs to allow live telecast

Proposal of ZTBL rejected by cabinet

Read more stories