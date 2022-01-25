Shujaat gives PM a piece of good advice?

LAHORE: PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that for the first time, he is telling Prime Minister Imran Khan to be not only cautious but also aware of wrong advice of his advisors and political spokespersons and see whose game they are playing, how they are playing and why they are playing.

“When his advisors give any advice to Imran Khan, there is some angle in it, they bounce things according to their thinking which only harms Imran Khan; therefore, Imran Khan should not only be careful but also beware of them,” Shujaat said in a statement on Monday.

He maintained that the statement of Imran Khan must have been given by an enemy in a friend’s disguise in which he said that I am obstructed from speaking in the assembly, I come and speak in the media and if I am removed I will become more dangerous than before. When Imran Khan is obstructed from speaking in the assembly, the privileged members sitting there are they deaf and dumb who allow others to speak against Imran Khan.

Shujat said that if we ask for any kind of statement for the sake of accuracy then the nescient advisors immediately whisper in Imran Khan’s ear that do not take any lenient attitude towards them. The advisors know the real thing but they are looking for an opportunity to guide Imran Khan according to their interests, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should surely listen carefully to the advice of those who are sincere with him and not consider them as enemy. He said that Imran Khan is making statements about inflation these days and it is being said from various sides that he is responsible for inflation and deteriorating economy, they do not say that whenever petrol price is increased this is to the advantage of the hoarders who sell cheap petrol at double the price. There are hundreds of such examples from which hoarders are benefiting, he opined.

