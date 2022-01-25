ANL 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
ASC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.05%)
AVN 106.20 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.87%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.48%)
FFL 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
GGGL 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.31%)
GGL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.26%)
GTECH 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.61%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.58%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.9%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.3%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PRL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
PTC 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.89%)
TELE 17.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.24%)
TPL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.56%)
TPLP 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.5%)
TREET 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.07%)
TRG 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.06%)
UNITY 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.9%)
WAVES 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.15%)
YOUW 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
BR100 4,585 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 17,412 Decreased By -369.7 (-2.08%)
KSE100 44,924 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,727 Decreased By -21 (-0.12%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,105
824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,374,800
7,19524hr
Sindh
526,899
Punjab
464,431
Balochistan
33,941
Islamabad
118,292
KPK
185,340
Shibli says opposition poses no threat to govt

APP 25 Jan, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the government was not scared from opposition’s tactics as it would complete its constitutional tenure without any trouble.

Talking to a private news channel, he said when opposition parties got united under Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) forum they were failed to create any problem for the government and now they were disintegrated and not ready to accept each other.

He said the opposition including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership had involved in money laundering of billion of rupees but it was astonishing that both the parties were criticizing the government.

The minister said there was lot of difference between Prime Minister Imran Khan and opposition leadership as it was against the justice to make comparison between honest, clean and patriot leader and corrupt, looters and absconders.

He said the PML-N was habitual to use derogatory and abuse language against others, adding opposition parties had no moral ethics to discuss democracy.

The PML-N had always tried to blackmail the judges for protecting their personal interests and Rana Shamim was the new episode in that regard.

Replying to a question, he said PM had given cleared message to opposition parties last evening but opposition was trying to misinterpret his statement.

Shibli Faraz PPP PDM opposition parties Imran Khan PMLN

