LIBOR interbank offered rates
25 Jan, 2022
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (January 24, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07471 0.07400 0.08675 0.05425
Libor 1 Month 0.10771 0.10329 0.12750 0.07263
Libor 3 Month 0.25771 0.24129 0.25886 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.44443 0.39500 0.44714 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.79857 0.72571 0.80357 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
