Siemens Energy shares hit record low as sell-off continues

FRANKFURT: Shares in Siemens Energy hit a record low as a sell-off triggered by problems at its wind power division Siemens Gamesa continued on Monday after HSBC downgraded the stock to "hold".

Siemens Energy's stock fell as much as 4.9% to 18.16 euros per share, its lowest since the company was spun off from former parent Siemens AG and listed separately in September 2020.

Siemens Gamesa shares were also down 4%.

On Friday Siemens Energy shares recorded their biggest intraday loss after Siemens Gamesa, in which it owns 67%, cut its financial outlook for the third time in nine months owing to supply chain issues and costs related to a new generation of onshore wind turbines.

The move also forced Siemens Energy to cut its outlook and has exposed the problematic stakeholder structure that gives Siemens Energy a majority stake in a business it effectively cannot control.

"Investors are increasingly frustrated at the challenges around the Siemens Energy ... portfolio," HSBC wrote.